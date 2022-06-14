NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Boyd for the NXT Tag Titles

-“Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacey Jane vs. Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez

-Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee

-Giovanni Vinci debuts

-Joe Gacy’s “Dyad” make their in-ring debut.

Powell's POV: Giovanni Vinci is the new gimmick of Fabian Aichner. The Dyad are Joe Gacy's henchmen.