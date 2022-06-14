NJPW sets four-man tournament for a spot in the AEW All-Atlantic Title match at Forbidden Door

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling is holding a four-man tournament that will play out over two shows with the winner advancing to the AEW All-Atlantic Title match at Forbidden Door. Tomohiro Ishii will face Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Tomoaki Honma meets Clark Connors in matches that will be held on June 20. The winners of those matches will meet on June 21 to determine who will advance to the four-way match that will determine the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Powell’s POV: Ishii strikes me as the most likely NJPW qualifier. Pac qualified for the four-way by defeating Buddy Matthews on AEW Dynamite. The other qualifiers feature Miro vs. Ethan Page, and Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black. The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, June 26 in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center.