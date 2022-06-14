WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card for the premium live event in Las Vegas

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 2 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and additional entrants TBA)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Seth Rollins and additional entrants TBA)

-Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Rollins beat AJ Styles to qualify for the men’s MITB match, and Bliss and Morgan beat Nikki ASH and Doudrop in a tag team qualifier on Raw. Becky Lynch and Asuka will meet in an MITB qualifier on next week’s Raw. Of course, WWE likes to do second chance qualifying matches, so we can’t officially rule out any of the wrestlers who have lost qualifiers.