WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Elimination Chamber go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.173 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the 2.231 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Not that it was much of a factor, but Friday’s show was taped a week earlier due to the WWE crew traveling to Saudi Arabia. Smackdown delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was second in the Friday network ratings battle behind only NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage. The Smackdown number was down slightly from the previous episode’s 0.55 rating in the same demo.