AEW Rampage viewership in the early time slot

February 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 471,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 549,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished eleventh in the cable ratings with a .20 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up a tick from the previous week’s .19 rating in the same demo. Rampage was bumped to a 6CT/7ET start time due to TNT’s coverage of NBA All-Star weekend. The show will return to its usual 9CT/10ET slot on Friday.

