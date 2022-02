CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AJ Styles has re-signed with WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and WrestlingObserver.com report that Styles signed a multi-year deal worth more than $3 million per year.

Powell’s POV: Styles’ previous deal with WWE was signed in 2019 and was set to expire this year. He originally signed with WWE in 2016. At age 44, it will be interesting to see how long Styles intends to work as a full-time wrestler.