03/05 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a steel cage match with WWE Fastlane ramifications, Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler, King Corbin vs. Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins vs. Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a steel cage match with WWE Fastlane ramifications, Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler, King Corbin vs. Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins vs. Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable, and more (19:11)…

Click here for the March 5 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

