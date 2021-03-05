3/5 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Curt Stallion vs. Mansoor, Jake Atlas and August Grey vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 221)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed March 5, 2021 on WWE Network

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary welcomed us to the PC and to the show, and we got right into it with the opening tag match.

1. Jake Atlas and August Grey vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. The two to start were Daivari and Grey who locked up with Daivari tripping Grey and stepping on him. Nese tagged in and after a distraction by Daivari rolled Grey up although Grey rolled out and used a hammerlock to ground Nese. Grey tried to keep Nese down but Nese was able to strike at Grey and tag in Daivari to double team him.

Daivari and Nese tried for a double Suplex but Grey flipped out and tagged in Atlas who charged his opponents, rocked Nese with a neckbreaker and after tossing Daivari out of the ring went to the top rope, however Daivari whipped him off the top rope allowing Nese to retake control.

Daivari tagged in and slugged at Atlas before whipping him into his corner and hitting Atlas with a running dropkick. Daivari and Grey got into an exchange of barbs, with Atlas taking advantage and hitting Daivari with a big Lariat to down them both. Nese tagged in first and dragged Atlas to the center before clotheslining him to keep him down. Nese tried to use a waist lock to wear Atlas down, but Atlas was able to elbow his way out.

Atlas tried to make the tag and after some relentless struggling was able to kick Nese off him and tag in Grey who charged Nese with strikes and an Atomic Drop followed by a clothesline. Grey knocked Daivari off the apron and hit Nese with a Back Suplex for a two count. Daivari tried to intervene with Grey trying to hit the Tornado Unprettier, but Daivari shoved him into Nese for the Package Driver.

Atlas didn’t let Nese make the cover and instead broke it up and dived at Daivari on the outside. Nese then hit the Hotshot on Grey in the ring but could not land the moonsault. Nese got kicked in the gut and after a quick dodge exchange in the corner, Grey landed the Tornado Unprettier on Nese and got the pinfall victory.

August Grey and Jake Atlas defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

Anish’s Thoughts: Straight to the point and solid match here, as much as Daivari and Nese tried to pull some shenanigans on their opponents but Atlas and Grey were wise to it and had each other’s backs. I like this as it pushes Daivari and Nese into a corner and they will have to face the fact that they need to improve or change their style in order to get over the obstacles of the new generation of 205 Live. Strong stuff, nothing super special just good wrestling!

After the match we saw a backstage segment featuring Curt Stallion and Mansoor being questioned by Josiah Williams. They talked about their tag victory last week and debated their tag team names before agreeing to a match for tonight.

We also saw an update about BollyRise as Ever Rise were jumped on NXT by Legado Del Fantasma and the Bollywood Boyz reacted to this by saying that Ever Rise should have called them for backup given their alliance.

2. Curt Stallion vs. Mansoor. The two started by shaking hands before locking up with Mansoor pushing Stallion to the ropes and disengaging. Stallion used a headlock takeover to ground Mansoor although Mansoor was eventually able to work to his feet and transition to a front facelock. Mansoor now grounded Stallion and transitioned to a hammerlock although Stallion reversed and prompted a running exchange with ended with a trip and a rollup for Mansoor.

Stallion kicked out and grabbed a headlock of his own, but Mansoor prompted a running exchange with ended with Stallion hitting a German Suplex for a two count. Stallion followed up with a snap suplex and a knee drop for a two count. Stallion tried to whip Mansoor to the ropes but Mansoor dodged and hit a running clothesline for a two count.

Mansoor dropped Stallion again and used a chin and arm lock, irritating Stallion. Mansoor and Stallion tried to roll each other up, but Stallion built some space with a stomp and immediately prompted a running exchange which he used to execute an Air Raid Crash Neckbreaker. Stallion hit a corner forearm and a basement dropkick on Mansoor before hitting a DDT into the bottom turnbuckle for a two count.

Stallion attempted to follow up with an Alabama Slam but Mansoor struggled and turned it into a Butterfly Driver for a two count. Mansoor picked Stallion up but was met with a headbutt to knock him out of the ring. Stallion rolled him back in and tried for a splash, but Mansoor got the knees up and blocked it. Mansoor went to the top rope but Stallion hit another headbutt and a quick Spanish Fly for a two count as Mansoor got his foot to the bottom rope.

Stallion tried to set Mansoor up for a running headbutt, but Mansoor dodged and countered with a Slingshot Neckbreaker for the pinfall victory.

Mansoor defeated Curt Stallion.

Anish’s Thoughts: Mansoor seems to have free reign in WWE to just whip out whatever moves he wants and I have to say I don’t hate it. He’s been built up really well and the real allure of his matches isn’t even the undefeated streak but the fact that Mansoor seems to dish out some unexpected offense every week and really beats people with whatever he wants to use. Fun stuff and I think Stallion did make me believe for a second that Mansoor’s undefeated streak was ending so they really worked together well.

No real bells and whistles on 205 tonight, but it was still a good solid show. My favorite BollyRise storyline basically took a break this week, but there were still some seeds planted, and everyone on the show put in a solid effort to make it a fun and fast paced one. Definitely check out the main event if anything!