8/16 NXT 2.0 Heatwave results: Moore’s review of Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Title, Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci for the NXT North American Title, Tony D’Angelo vs Santos Escobar in a Street Fight, Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 Heatwave

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired August 16, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] NXT Heatwave started off with a narrated hype teaser to promote the advertised matches. The teaser was narrated by Paul Heyman…

John’s Thoughts: I’m curious, has “The wise man” Paul Heyman filled in for the role with Paul Levesque that William Regal once held? I’m sure most of us would agree that he’s pretty good at picking talent. Hearing Heyman do a teaser did give me ECW vibes. Oh shoot! I just remembered! Heat Wave was a ECW PPV! Interesting to see an ECW theme show as opposed to the usual WCW ones.

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the NXT North American Championship took place. Giovani Vinci’s theme sounded somewhat different and upgraded. Trick and Melo made their entrance with a garbage fire flaming in front of them. Melo burned a Giovani Vinci T-shirt…

1. Carmelo Hayes (w/Trick Williams) vs. Giovani Vinci for the NXT North American Championship. Vinci took down Melo with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Both men traded counters for a stretch. Melo caught Vinci with a springboard Sling Blade for a two count. Vinci came right back with a chest slap and springboard crossbody. Vinci carried Melo to the four corners while chopping Melo’s chest. Trick was wincing at the chops from ringside. Melo came back with a throat punch. Both men took each other out with flying lariats heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

Melo went for a springboard crossbody but he was caught out of the air. Vinci hit Melo with a rolling slam and moonsault for a two count. Melo tripped Vinci in the ropes and hit him with the Fadeaway for the two count. After a rollup, Hayes caught Vinci with a superkick. Vinci went for his signature deadlift catch suplex, but it was botched. Vinci quickly adjusted and hit Melo with a brainbuster for a two count. Melo reversed Vinci into a Final Cut Suplex for a two count.

Vinci backdropped Melo to ringside after Melo went for his finisher. Vinci hit Melo and Trick with a sweet tightrope High Fly Flow. Vinci hit Melo with a tightrope top rope moonsault. Trick put Melo’s foot on the bottom rope to break Vinci’s pin. Vinci hit Melo with a pullin lariat. Trick ran in the ring and Vinci power bombed Melo on Trick. Vinci hit Trick with a Spirit Bomb. Vinci went for a Spirit Bomb on Melo, but Melo reversed it into a Frankendriver for the rollup win.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Giovani Vinci via pinfall in 11:56 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

John’s Thoughts: A good pace setter match for the Heatwave themed show. The match was really good, but both men did seem to get a bit thrown off their game when they both botched Vinci’s Signature Deadlift Catch Suplex (I’ve never seen the guy miss the move, so this is just a simple accident). I do give Vinci credit though for picking up the pace by bringing back some of the cool tightrope Lucha stuff that we saw from him before he was in Imperium. The guy’s an athletic lucha freak. Hopefully they can run this back down the road and make this even more fun.

The Toxic Attraction Trio drove up to the WWE PC in a Range Rover. Mandy Rose approached Bron Breakker and told him that we’d all see if both of them leave with their top titles…

A Twitter video was shown of Julius Creed announcing that he will reveal what he found in the match footage last week that was so important to the future of Diamond Mine. The show then cut to Diamond Mine walking backstage, heading to the ring…[c]

A Von Wagner and Mr. Stone promo aired. Stone talked about how even though Wagner lost, Solo is out 4-6 weeks. Stone said Wagner is a freak of nature and if he wanted to join a NFL Preseason Squad, he’d be accepted like that. Wagner said it’s not the matter if your’re internet famous or popular with the media, the game has changed, but the rule remains the same. He said that no one smaller or weaker will survive in his jungle…

John’s Thoughts: Hey Von! You’re at least popular with me (again, his promos are a guilty pleasure of mine).

Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Damon Kemp made their entrance to the Creed Brothers’ theme. Julius talked about how he and Brutus were honored to learn under the learning tree of Roderick Strong. They talked about how that lead them to winning the NXT Tag Team Championship. Julius said despite their success, someone has been trying to undermine Diamond Mine recent. Julius called out Roderick Strong! Roderick asked why they point the finger at him. He said he started Diamond Mine and brought in the Creeds because he saw talented guys who needed guidance.

Strong said the Creeds are one of the best teams in WWE and he’d run them against the Usos any week. Julius said you can tell the Usos they can get it, but what he does know is that if Roddy gets a chance, he’ll stab them in the back. Brutus asked is Julius sure. Julius said yes. Brutus said he has Julius’s back. Roderick said Julius better think wisely. Julius told the production truck to run the tape. They showed the clip of Roderick Strong accidentally giving Julius a jumping knee. Julius claimed that Tony D’Angelo was signaling Roddy to backstab Julius. Roddy denied the allegations.

While Roddy was defending himself, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang pummeled The Creeds and Kemp while Roddy went to a corner. Gallus went towards Roddy and put the boots to him. The Diamond Mine writhed in pain on the ground. The lights turned green as Gallus’s theme played. This was the exact scene from Apollo Crews’s vision last week…

John’s Thoughts: So, Apollo Crews doesn’t only have precog powers, but his powers also produce NXT spoilers to the USA audience? Interesting segment. I thought we were finally going to get to the implosion of Diamond Mine. Looks like they’re probably going to still delay that. The segment was a bit weird in terms of content. Julius really seemed to be reaching with his whole tapping thing. Just makes Julius look paranoid even if the writing is meant to make him smart. I assume there’s a bit of merit maybe? Because Roddy has been presented as a bit of a scumbag. Looks like we’re getting Diamond Mine vs. Gallus though. Hey! They all got to keep their names! Is this a Papa Paul influence? Looking forward to Gallus because I’m a huge fan of their group. Joe Coffey in particular is someone with a ton of potential.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Roxanne Perez about her upcoming match against Cora Jade. Perez talked about her stomach being in knots due to her facing her friend. She said that Jade has nowhere to hide now. Jade’s theme started playing to signal the match starting. Perez left the interview set…

Cora Jade made her entrance to her new heel theme…

Vic Joseph plugged a WWE NFT…[c]

Nikkita Lyons was hyping up Zoey Stark while she was doing bicep curls. JD McDonagh was shown having an ice bath…

Roxanne Perez quickly marched to the ring to start the match. For some reason it looks like Roxanne’s gear was referee stripes with paint all over it…

2. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade. The action was quick early on. Perez missed a bit off a suicide dive. Jade slowed the pace down of the match. Perez came back with strikes and a shotgun dropkick. Perez dumped Jade to ringside. Jade blocked a suicide dive wiht a punch. Jade hit Perez with a suplex at ringside. The commercial cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Jade had Perez in a butterfly stretch. Perez got a rollup for a two count. Jade and Perez traded rollups. Perez escaped a pin with a bridge. Jade and Perez took each other out with pump kicks. Perez rallied at Jade with forearms. Jade came back with a knee to the gut. Perez took down Jade with a rally of axe handle strikes. Perez hit Jade with a series of European Uppercuts. Perez hit Jade with a Russian Legsweep for a two count. Perez hit Jade with a Paige Turner for a two count. Jade escaped a Pop Rocks attempt. Jade tripped up Perez for a two count.

Jade took her kendo stick and missed. Perez took the kendo stick and teased hitting Jade but decided not to. Jade blindsided a distracted Perez and hit Perez with a DDT on top of the Kendo Stick for the victory.

Cora Jade defeated Roxanne Perez via pinfall in 11:41.

John’s Thoughts: To be completely honest, this was a bit underwhelming for me. Part of it is this “friendship” aspect. It feels forced and rushed. Jeremy Borash and crew are usually great with those Documentary profile packages, but they didn’t really do any of that for the supposed Jade and Perez friendship. NXT never really sold us that these two were longtime friends, and rushing to Jade’s heel turn doesn’t help. Generico-Steen? This is not! I also felt the match wasn’t anything to write home about. Roxanne Perez was her usual good self, but we’ve seen her in way better wars going back to the Ring of Honor days. Cora Jade felt a bit like the weak link. Her heel character work is great. I’m not sold on her in-ring yet. NXT is developmental, so hopefully she can develop a good heel in ring identity.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Briggs, Jensen, and Henley. With Briggs and Jensen holding their UK Tag Title belts. Before they could talk, Gallus showed up to confront them. Mark and Wolfgang bragged about hoding the titles for a long time. Both teams jawed with each other to set up a tag match next week. Officials pulled apart both teams…

A highlight package aired that recapped the long Legado Del Fantasma vs. D’Angelo Family feud…[c]

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were shown hyping up Mandy Rose in the locker room. Apollo Crews was hyping up Bron Breakker in his locker room. Crews was also shown glaring at the NXT Championship while Breakker was warming up…

[Hour Two] Alicia Taylor was in the ring and even got an intro graphic (Oh wow! A WWE ring announcer finally has a face). Taylor introduced the upcoming street fight. The camera cut to Santos Escobar making his way to the ring being joined by Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Escobar was wearing a rimmed leather jacket and an Hijo Del Fantasma mask which he would take off in the ring. Tony D’Angelo had a simple entrance with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Barrett noted that The D’Angelo Family is looking thin these days without Legado (and Cole Two Dimes Karter). Escobar had chucked a chair at D’Angelo before the bell…

3. Santos Escobar (w/Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez) vs. Tony D’Angelo (w/Stacks). Escobar gave D’Angelo a backbreaker on a chair for a two count. Escobar beat up D’Angelo for a stretch. Escobar hit D’Angelo with a bicycle knee for a two count. A chair was set up in a corner. Escobar hit D’Angelo with a High Fly Flow. Stacks took out Wilde and Del Toro with a dive. Escobar caught D’Angelo with a dropkick. Wilde gave Stacks a lariat at ringside. Escobar went for an Arrow From the Depths of Hell Dive, but D’Angelo blocked it with a trash can lid heading into picture-in-picture.[c]