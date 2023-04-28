NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

-Lola Vice vs. Ivy Nile

-Tyler Bate vs. Luca Crusifino

Powell’s POV: I assume there will be a third match added to the lineup. NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.