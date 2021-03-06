What's happening...

WWE Fastlane lineup: Second title match officially announced

March 6, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held on Sunday, March 21 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Daniel Bryan beat Jey Uso in a cage match on Smackdown to earn the title shot. I would be surprised if Big E vs. Apollo Crews match for the Intercontinental Title is not added to the lineup. I’m very curious to see what they do on the Raw side with new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

