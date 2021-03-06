WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the show headlined by a steel cage match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.166 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.145 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.051 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.153 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.179 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a .7 in the adults 18-49 demographic, and finished third in the men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s broadcast television ratings. The final Smackdown viewership numbers will be available on Monday.