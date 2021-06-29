What's happening...

Canyon Ceman and Sonjay Dutt out of WWE

June 29, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Senior Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Ceman is no longer with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonine.com.

-It’s also being reported by Fightful.com that Sonjay Dutt is no longer working as a WWE producer.

Powell’s POV: Semen had been with the company since 2012. Dutt started with WWE in January 2019. Dutt reportedly made the call to leave WWE on his own. He previously worked for Impact Wrestling and received strong praise for the work he did behind the scenes.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Will June 29, 2021 @ 11:52 am

    With McMahon being a genetic jackhammer I think semen has been around WWE a lot longer than that

    Reply

