8/12 Impact Wrestling Emergence results: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim for the Knockouts Championship, Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans for the X Division Title, Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan, Bandido vs. Rey Horus

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Emergence

Streamed August 12, 2022 on Impact Plus and FITE TV

Live from Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium

Impact Wrestling Emergence Pre-Show

1. Brian Myers defeated Bhupinder Gujjar to retain the Digital Media Championship

2. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary to win the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Impact Wrestling Emergence Main Card

1. Mike Bailey defeated Jack Evans to retain the X Division Championship

2. Eric Young and Deaner defeated Kushida and Chris Sabin

3. Bandido beat Rey Horus

4. Sami Callihan beat Steve Maclin in a No DQ match

5. “Honor No More” Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, and Vincent beat “Bullet Club” Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Hikuleo (Taven and Bennett earn a shot at the Impact Tag Titles).

6. Jordynne Grace defeated Mia Yim to retain the Knockouts Championship

7. Josh Alexander defeated Alex Shelley to retain the Impact World Championship