WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre meet face to face on Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre meet face to face

-The Viking Raiders holding a viking funeral for New Day

-Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match

Powell's POV: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah beat Xia Li and Shotzi on Friday's show and will face the winners of Lyons and Stark vs. Deville and Natalya in the semifinals of the tournament. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre.