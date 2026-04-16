AEW Collision and TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub note, WrestleMania weekend independent events, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Vickie Guerrero, Paul London, Joe Doering, Michin, George Steele

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s AEW Collision was taped last night in Everett, Washington, at Angels of the Wind Arena. The show carries the Spring BreakThru theme and will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Collision was moved from its usual Saturday night slot due to the network’s NHL Playoffs coverage on Saturday. Of course, I suspect the show would have been moved anyway to avoid running against night one of WrestleMania 42.

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on Tuesday in Syracuse, New York, at Upstate Medical University Arena. The show features EC3 vs. Eric Young, along with the fallout from Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-With Collision airing tonight, this week’s Ring of Honor show will stream Friday night on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade during my audio review of the Rebellion go-home show.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with F as the top grade in our post-show poll with 50 percent of the vote. D finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D- grade during my same-night audio review. Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll need to go home.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 41 percent of the vote. C finished second with 17 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade during my same-night audio review.

WrestleMania Weekend Independent Events

-Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling “Live in Las Vegas” will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Palm Theater. The show includes Yuki Arai vs. J-Rod for the Princess of Princess Championship. The event costs $19.99 and will stream live on TrillerTV.com at 1CT/2ET. The event is also available as part of a three-show bundle for the CMLL, TJPW, and the House of Glory shows available for $44.99 via TrillerTV.com. There is also a two-day pass that includes today’s CMLL, TJPW, House of Glory events and Friday’s Stardom and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling shows available for $59.99 via TrillerTV.com.

-Progress “Chater 193 – Las Vegas II” will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Man Like DeReiss vs. Michael Oku for the Progress Championship. The event will stream live on TrillerTV.com at 1CT/2ET. The event is also available as part of a three-show bundle for the CMLL, TJPW, and the House of Glory shows available for $44.99 via TrillerTV.com.

-New Texas Pro “Sin City Stampede” will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Swan Dive. The show includes Danny Orion vs. Bryan Keith for the New Texas Pro Championship. The event will stream live on IndependentWrestling.TV at 1CT/2ET.

-CMLL “Palms Slamfest” will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Palm Theater. The show includes CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero vs. CMLL Light Heavyweight Champion Mistico in a champion vs. champion match, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Atlantis Jr. The event will stream live on TrillerTV.com for $19.99 at 5CT/6ET. There is also a three-show bundle with the CMLL, TJPW, and the House of Glory shows available for $44.99 via TrillerTV.com. There is also a two-day pass that includes today’s CMLL, TJPW, House of Glory events and Friday’s Stardom and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling shows available for $59.99 via TrillerTV.com.

-The Mark Hitchcock Supershow will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Michael Oku, Bandido vs. Galeno Del Mal, “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. “Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Masato Tanaka vs. Mark Davis, and “The Headbangers” Mosh and Thrasher vs. Rhino and Heath (Slater). The event will stream live as part of The Collective on TrillerTV+ at 5CT/6ET.

-St. Louis Anarchy “Let There Be Anarchy” will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Swan Dive. The show includes 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire vs. Gary Jay and Aaron Williams, Laynie Luck vs Charli Evans, and Billie Starkz vs. Davey Vega. The event will stream live on IndependentWrestling.TV at 5CT/6ET.

-House of Glory “Las Vegas Culture Clash 2026” will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Pearl Theater. The show includes Zilla Fatu vs Brody King, Bandido vs. Amazing Red, Charlie (f/k/a Dakota Kai) vs. Shotzi Blackheart, and Ricky Sosa vs. Ken Broadway. The event will stream live on TrillerTV.com at 10CT/11ET. The event is also available as part of a three-show bundle for the CMLL, TJPW, and the House of Glory shows available for $44.99 via TrillerTV.com. There is also a two-day pass that includes today’s CMLL, TJPW, House of Glory events and Friday’s Stardom and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling shows available for $59.99 via TrillerTV.com.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling “Death Invitational Vegas” will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Yamato and Kushida vs. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Mason Madden and Mansoor in a three-way tag. The event will stream live as part of The Collective on TrillerTV+ at 10CT/11ET.

-GCW “MDK Fight Club 2026” will be held early Friday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Bear Bronson and Mr. Danger vs. Hayabusa and Masato Tanaka, and Slade vs. Krule in a No Rope Barbed Wire match. The event will stream live as part of The Collective on Friday morning at 2CT/3ET on TrillerTV+.

-H/T to Voicesofwrestling.com’s list of weekend events for some of the shows listed above.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vickie Guerrero is 58.

-Paul London is 46.

-Joe Doering is 44.

-Michin (Mia Yim) is 37.

-The late George Steele (Jim Myers) was born on April 16, 1937. He died on February 16, 2017, at age 79.