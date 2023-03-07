WWE Raw rating for the show featuring the return of John Cena

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.827 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.768 million average. Raw delivered a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.51 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.885 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.855 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.741 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The March 7, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.775 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic.