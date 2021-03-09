03/09 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 150): Tracy Williams discusses ROH television changes, the Pure Rules format, The Foundation, Lifeblood, his Final Battle dream match, wrestling without fans in attendance, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Tracy Williams discussing ROH television changes coming out of the pandemic break, the Pure Rules format, The Foundation, Lifeblood, his Final Battle dream match, wrestling without fans in attendance, and more…

