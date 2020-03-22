Eve Torres on Kaitlyn accidentally winning a battle royal, leaving WWE at her career peak, her interest in returning to face Becky Lynch

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring The Belle interview with Eve Torres

Interview available at Ring The Belle Youtube Page (or below)

Randomly being inserted into WWE Divas Championship match at the Royal Rumble 2011 and winning the title: “It was a surprise to me too. Literally that morning, I find out and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, okay this is happening.’ And you don’t always know the reasons why things turn out the way they did, but I’m glad it did. It was a part of my career, it was a really meaningful match and there were some meaningful stories that were going on for that time.”

Getting tired of playing a babyface: “Turning heel was so much fun for me. I was so over being a babyface. I was like no one’s buying this. Let’s just get over it! And having a meaningful story that people connected with a good babyface like Zack Ryder to work with. This was everything to me, and I really started having fun with wrestling.”

Fighting WWE to pass on WWE Divas Championship to Kaitlyn in her final match: “I told them that I was gonna be moving on from WWE. At the time, they were not investing in women’s stories, and it was gonna be one of those things where I just went away. One thing I wanted when I left was to make this Divas Championship mean something a little bit more than what it did. And to pass that on [to Kaitlyn], I had to work very hard for that. I fought for that moment because they weren’t gonna give it to us. I wanted this title to matter, I wanted women’s wrestling to matter. And it’s a drop in the bucket of where we’re at now, but for me, it was really meaningful that I was finally able to pass something on. That was just special to me.”

Thoughts on Kaitlyn accidentally winning the No.1 contendership Battle Royal: “Sometimes the best stories come from mistakes. It was basically a botched spot where I was supposed to win and she did. She won the battle royal, and I was in tears afterward. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I ruined everything.’ But honestly, it created a more interesting story. Had that not happened, it probably would have been a very cookie-cutter Women’s Title experience. It just made it more interesting. So in hindsight, I’m so glad that happened.”

Leaving WWE at her career peak: “I honestly felt like there was a ceiling for me that I was not able to break. We’ve come so far. Where the women’s division is now, if you had told me when I was there that women were gonna headline WrestleMania. I would have said get out of here, that’s never gonna happen. I felt like I was being controlled by other things that weren’t just me or my skill set or my work ethic, and I didn’t like that.”

Potential return and wanting to face Becky Lynch: “I am obsessed with the women’s roster right now. There are great talents, but there are so many different characters that I’m just loving. Obviously, I love Becky Lynch. She’s ‘The Man’, right? So I would love to face her if I came back. If I stopped having kids, then maybe that will happen.”



