04/02 WrestleMania 39 Night Two audio review: Powell, Barnett, and Pruett review Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, Edge vs. Finn Balor in HIAC, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet), Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Jason Powell Jake Barnett, and Will Pruett review WWE WrestleMania 39 night two: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, Edge vs. Finn Balor in Hell in a Cell, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, and more (73:34)…

Click here for the WrestleMania 39 Night Two audio review.

