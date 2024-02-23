WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Mike Sydal, “Renegade” Rick Wilson

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Elimination Chamber will be held on Saturday in Perth, Australia at Optus Stadium. The show features Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship and a pair of Elimination Chamber matches. Join me for my live review starting with either a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card bright and early at 4CT/5ET. My same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I will avoid running any headlines with spoilers on Saturday coming out of the show for the benefit for those watching on delay.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center. The show includes LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre and the final push for the Elimination Chamber event. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT and includes Mariah May vs. Anna Jay. The show was taped on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings, but his reviews are on hiatus until late February.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena and features Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy is filling in for me this week, so his review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Sydal is 40.

-The late “Renegade” Rick Wilson took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.