WWE Elimination Chamber press event live coverage: Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Elimination Chamber press event

February 22, 2024 in Perth, Australia at the Southern Oval outside Optus Stadium

Streamed live on Peacock and WWE social media outlets

-Michael Cole spoke as footage aired of various WWE wrestlers arriving in Australia on Wednesday. Footage aired of the ring and set being constructed. Cole said it took over a month to get to Perth due to shipping issues…

-An Elimination Chamber video package aired… Footage aired of Paul Levesque arriving and appearing in front of the crowd at the press event…

-Nia Jax was shown arriving and the fans booed. Rhea Ripley’s arrival was shown and there were loud cheers…

-Cole stood on the stage with Corey Graves. Cole said it was 100 degrees, but the fans were hotter… Byron Saxton checked in from backstage. He said he spoke with Rhea Ripley at the hotel and described her as “joyfully centered”…

-Grayson Waller’s theme played and he walked onto the stage. Waller was applauded by his home country fans. He said he wasn’t used to that reaction. Waller spoke of taking over the press event as a host. He recalled being in the O2 Arena in London and said it was disgusting. Waller recalled John Cena saying they needed to hold WrestleMania in London. A “Cena sucks” chant broke out. Waller said the fans were right and then said they need WrestleMania in Australia…

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque was introduced. The fans chanted “Triple H” and then he called them a rowdy bunch. He spoke of how the crew has enjoyed their stay in Perth and then said it’s time to get down to business.

Levesque played up Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber. Levesque said Cody was traveling to Australia and was unable to appear at the press conference. Levesque had the fans sing Cody’s entrance theme.

Levesque hyped the women’s Elimination Chamber match and said the winner will face the winner of the Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax match. Levesque also touted the men’s Elimination Chamber match and said the winner will challenge the next guest.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins took the stage. Rollins danced while the crowd sang his entrance theme. Rollins said he wouldn’t be fighting at Elimination Chamber “unless Grayson opens his big mouth.” Rollins said he would be there with Cody Rhodes. Rollins responded to a fan who called for Roman Reigns by saying that he wasn’t coming because that’s his M.O.

Rollins said he and Cody will have a few things to say about Reigns and The Rock. A “Rocky Sucks” chant started. “He sure does suck,” Rollins responded. Rollins said he didn’t know who would win the men’s Elimination Chamber match. “The truth is it doesn’t matter who wins the men’s Chamber, because whoever I face at WrestleMania will be lying flat on their back.” Rollins said he would leave WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion.

-Cole, Graves, and Waller returned to the stage. Graves asked Waller about working with The Bloodline. Waller assumed he wanted to know what Paul Heyman said to him. He also said they should take a moment to acknowledge the Tribal Chiefs.

-The hosts set up an Elimination Chamber video package. They replayed footage of the set being constructed. Cole said it took over a month to arrive due to pirates. Graves verified that Cole said pirates, so Cole confirmed it for him.

-Kevin Owens took the stage and thanked the crew. He said he hasn’t had much luck with Australians. He pointed to Waller and then said Rhea Ripley beats the hell out of him every chance she gets. Owens told the fans they weren’t supposed to cheer that. He ran through the list of men’s Elimination Chamber entrants and acted like he couldn’t remember one name.

-Randy Orton joined Owens on the stage. Owens told him it was just a bit he was doing. Orton said he was jet lagged and needed the fans to be as loud as they could be. Orton led the crowd in chanting “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi.” Orton said the Australian fans are among the best in the world. Orton spoke about his back surgery and spoke about how good he feels. Orton said there’s probably more metal in his spine than in the Elimination Chamber structure. Orton said it will be his 18th or 19th WrestleMania and he’s not going to Hollywood. He said he’s going to do what he does in front of people who appreciate it. Orton tried to close with an RKO line, but he was interrupted.

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul walked onto the stage.