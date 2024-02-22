AEW Dynamite rating for the penultimate edition before AEW Revolution

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 828,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 811,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.29 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.30 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 616,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the February 22, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.028 million viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Tony Khan announcement (regarding the AEW All Access reality show).