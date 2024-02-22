Injury updates on Hangman Page and Madison Rayne coming out of AEW Dynamite

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-“Hangman” Adam Page’s ankle injury at the end of AEW Dynamite was a worked injury. Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com reports that the injury angle took place because Page has a personal situation that could keep him from appearing at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

-Madison Rayne indicated via social media (see below) that she is doing okay after taking a bump on her head late in her Dynamite match with Deonna Purrazzo.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to hear that both wrestlers are doing well from a health standpoint, and here’s wishing Page the best with his personal situation. I assume that the AEW World Championship match at Revolution would become a singles match between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland if Page is unable to appear, but that’s purely speculation on my part.