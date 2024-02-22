Injury updates on Hangman Page and Madison Rayne coming out of AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-“Hangman” Adam Page’s ankle injury at the end of AEW Dynamite was a worked injury. Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com reports that the injury angle took place because Page has a personal situation that could keep him from appearing at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
-Madison Rayne indicated via social media (see below) that she is doing okay after taking a bump on her head late in her Dynamite match with Deonna Purrazzo.
Powell’s POV: It’s good to hear that both wrestlers are doing well from a health standpoint, and here’s wishing Page the best with his personal situation. I assume that the AEW World Championship match at Revolution would become a singles match between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland if Page is unable to appear, but that’s purely speculation on my part.
Hi 🙋🏼♀️ I’m okay! Thanks so much to everyone who celebrated my Dynamite return & those who checked in on me afterwards.
To those who have never stepped into a ring but tweeted awful things at me w/ zero knowledge of what actually happened- thanks for watching. Have a great day 🙃
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) February 22, 2024
