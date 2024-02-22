“Decay” Rosemary and Havok on the return of TNA, the Knockouts division, and their goals

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest Rosemary and Havok

Interview conducted by Scott Mitchell

Interview available at PWMania.com

On the return of TNA Wrestling

Havok: “The rebranding, the rebirth, or as Rosemary put it, the resurrection of TNA. Those three letters hold a very special place in my cold, black heart. This has been my home for a very long time, and it is a place where broken toys and misfits can go to play, battle, and put on one of the best television shows in all of television.”

Rosemary: “And be our authentic selves. There’s a reason we chose the TNA realm to make our home base.”

On the TNA Knockouts Division

Rosemary: “It ties back to the answer about Masha and Kelly. There’s no sense in testing yourself against a perceived inferior opponent. This entire company has always been encouraging and growing. It’s no secret that obviously, women’s wrestling is going to be behind in accordance with men’s wrestling because it hasn’t had the time to catch up to that. But it’s getting there quickly. Women are starting to find that they are capable of just as much as men, perhaps more. Women’s tag team wrestling is still a fledgling division. Tag team form is very different from a singles match, and it’s an entirely different structure to learn. So, to put together different tag teams who maybe haven’t studied tag team wrestling and put them in matches with people who have studied tag team wrestling, you can only get better in that environment. This is all about training and elevating each other. We want to face the best. Masha and Kelly are the best. However, Dani and Jody don’t have long to go. Right now, they need to get their priorities straight, instead of having little human squabbles.”

Havok: “To just add to Rosemary’s point, we do have the best women’s division on television today and I will stand by that statement boldly. Jordynne Grace is our Knockouts World Champion, and that’s by no fluke. Look at her, she’s a specimen. She’s one of the most amazing specimens of a human being that I have ever seen. She proves herself time and again, breaking barriers in the past month of things we never thought we’d see in pro wrestling, let alone women’s wrestling. We do have the best women’s division, and we welcome it. I would even welcome more teams coming in and challenging us. As Rosemary said, we want to play, and we want to play with the absolute best.”

On their future goals

Rosemary: “Right now there is no sense in getting derailed from our focus. Next is No Surrender. Next is that rematch with Masha and Kelly. Beyond that, not sure. We could go in one direction or another, but we’ll see what happens there. There’s no sense in running before walking. MK Ultra comes first, and then, whoever wants a piece.”

Havok: “I couldn’t have said it better myself.”

Other topics include the re-emergence of Decay, TNA No Surrender, the Undead Realm match, and more.