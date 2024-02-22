NXT TV rating for Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi for the NXT Women’s Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 616,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 650,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. The ratings are delayed this week due to President’s Day, but things should get back to normal with the expected release of the AEW Dynamite ratings later today. One year ago, the February 21, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 589,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.