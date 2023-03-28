3/27 AEW Dark Elevation results: Diamante vs. Riho, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Tootie Lynn in a non-title match, Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy, The Hale Sisters vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, Willow Nightingale vs. Maggie Lee

What's happening...

March 28, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 108)
Taped March 22, 2023 in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena
Streamed March 27, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page
Results courtesy of Dot Net reader Twitter.com/DerikZoo

1. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese beat Lane Summers and Campbell Myers.

2. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir beat The Hale Sisters.

3. Willow Nightingale beat Maggie Lee.

4. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty beat Zack Clayton and Anaya.

5. ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Tootie Lynn in a Proving Ground match. Emi Sakura attacked Athena afterward.

6. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy beat “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico.

7. Riho beat Diamante.

