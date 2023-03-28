WrestleMania 39 lineup: The card for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for Saturday’s WrestleMania 39 Night One in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

-Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

-Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita vs. “Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

WWE is advertising the following matches for Sunday’s WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The following WrestleMania 39 matches have not been assigned to night one or two.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

-Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match

-Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a four-way tag team showcase

-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in a four-way tag team showcase match

Powell’s POV: Green and Deville defeated Michin and Candice LeRae on Raw to earn the final spot in the women’s tag team showcase match. The Miz will host of WrestleMania 39. Becky G will perform “America the Beautiful” on Saturday, and Jimmie Allen will perform “America the Beautiful” on Sunday. Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship will open Saturday’s show.

