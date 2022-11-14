11/14 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the U.S. Championship, Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable, The Miz apologizes for Dexter Lumis deception on Miz TV, the build to WWE Survivor Series continues

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,538)

Live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center

Aired November 14, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage… The broadcast team was Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves with Mike Rome serving as the ring announcer…

U.S. Champion Seth Rollins made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. The broadcast team set up a video package on last week’s U.S. Open Challenge, which resulted in Bobby Lashley destroying Rollins, followed by Austin Theory’s unsuccessful Money in the Bank contract cash-in.

Rollins said last week was crazy. He said he issued an open challenge and he has challengers coming out of the woodwork. When Rollins mentioned Theory trying to cash in, the crowd chanted “That was stupid.”

Rollins said he was sure Theory would be out later and the fans could tell him how stupid he is then. Rollins said the U.S. Title is now the top prize on Monday nights because he holds it. Rollins said they would add to his legacy as champion when he faces Finn Balor.

Bobby Lashley made his entrance. Lashley walked out with a mic and spoke as he walked to the ring. Lashley said he turned “little selfie boy into a punchline.” Lashley entered the ring and said the beating he gave Rollins last week will continue to happen until he gets the U.S. Title back.

Rollins referred to Lashley as “Big Bob” and said his temper has been getting the better of him. Rollins assumed it had something to do with Lashley losing to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

Mustafa Ali made his entrance and a referee walked with him and tried to talk him down. Lashley asked Ali what he was doing. Lashley said the beating he gave Ali last week would pale in comparison to the next one. Lashley told him to leave before he hurts him.

Ali entered the ring and went after Lashley, who immediately cleared him from the ring. Lashley turned to address Rollins. Ali returned to the ring and hopped on Lashley’s back. Lashley flung Ali over the top rope to ringside. Lashley said Ali was starting to piss him off and encouraged him to “get in here and get some”… [C]

Powell’s POV: I like the way the company is spotlighting the U.S. Championship to make it seem like the most valuable championship on Raw. Of course, Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and he should be defending against challengers from both brands and maybe he will, but it’s important that the secondary championship be featured prominently either way. Ali looked like a scrub, but we’ll see what they do with him in the match coming out of the break.

1. Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali. The bell rang and Ali charged across the ring and dropkicked Lashley. They went to ringside where Ali leapt from the barricade onto the back of Lashley, who then drove him into the ring post. Graves said Ali had the heart of a lion and the brain of a scarecrow.

Lashley tossed Ali over the broadcast table and he tumbled into the barricade. Patrick noted that Ali is scheduled to face Ricochet in a Smackdown World Cup match and wondered if the best move he could make would be to take the count-out loss. Ali returned to the ring at the referee’s nine count.

Lashley, who had a wound covered on his left bicep, slammed Ali to the mat with a spinebuster. Lashley followed up with another spinebuster. A “one more time” chant broke out. Ali stood up and motioned for Lashley, who charged at him in the corner. Ali jumped up when Lashley charged him, causing Lashley to crash into the corner. Ali performed a DDT. Lashley came right back with a spear. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock and got the win when Ali passed out…

Bobby Lashley defeated Mustafa Ali in 4:30.

Powell’s POV: If the idea is for Ali to win over fans by showing heart, it didn’t work with this live crowd. They booed when Seth Rollins mentioned Ali’s name earlier, and then there was an audible “one more time” chant in support of Lashley continuing to destroy him.

Cathy Kelley interviewed AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim on the backstage interview set. Gallows took credit for Yim joining forces with them because he claimed to have a way with the women.

Styles challenged Finn Balor to face him in a singles match at Survivor Series to put an end to things. Anderson noted that Yim was having her return match. Yim said she had to go to the ring and then they could celebrate… [C]

The broadcast team thanked Black Sabbath for providing the theme for WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Graves said it’s from one of the greatest albums of all-time. “Oh yeah,” Patrick responded…

Powell’s POV: Kevin Patrick made it 37 years without discovering the greatest off Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” album?!?

2. Mia Yim vs. Tamina. Neither entrance was televised. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio watched the match from ringside. Damage CTRL were shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Yim hit Eat Defeat (a/k/a Sole Food) and scored the pin.

Mia Yim defeated Tamina in 2:00.

After the match, Ripley teased entering the ring. Ripley dropped back to ringside and told Yim that she’s in her head…

Matt Riddle was interviewed by Kelley in the backstage area. Riddle said Elias was doing rock star things by booking their gigs. Riddle was playing his bongo drums. Chad Gable and Otis showed up. Gable gave Riddle the “shooosh” treatment and Riddle responded by hitting his bongo drums. A graphic listed their match for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I enjoy Riddle. I enjoy Gable. The bad bongo bit combined with the bad shooosh bit made this a big turnoff. Both guys are very talented and I don’t know why they are still doing these gags that never seemed to get over with the live crowds nearly as much as their other material.

Backstage, Damage CTRL invited Mia Yim to join their WarGames team, but she wasn’t interested. They started to intimidate her when The OC showed with beer, which caused Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai to leave…

3. Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis). Both entrances were televised. Gable used a couple of early dragon screw leg whips. Riddle came back with a kick and then suplexed Gable. Riddle went for a senton, but Gable put his knees up. Gable ran into an elbow in the corner.

Riddle climbed up top. Otis knocked the ring steps apart and jawed at Riddle, allowing Gable to go up top behind Riddle and German suplex him. [C] Riddle dropped Gable with a ripcord knee strike. Riddle followed up with an exploder suplex and a Broton.

Riddle powerbombed Gable and then hit him with a knee strike to the face for a near fall. Gable slipped out of a Riddle move and put him in an ankle lock. Riddle rolled out of the hold and then caught Gable in a triangle submission hold. Gable powered up Riddle and slammed him down face first with a Tiger DDT for a near fall.

Gable went up top and landed on his feet when Riddle avoided his moonsault attempt. Riddle performed a Draping DDT on Gable and then played to the crowd before striking the Viper’s Pose. Otis climbed into the apron and was knocked off by Riddle, who followed up with a boot to the face.

Gable went for a rolling suplex, but Riddle landed on his feet. Gable caught Riddle in a backslide and used the ropes for leverage while Otis held his feet in place for the three count…

Chad Gable defeated Matt Riddle in 10:10.

Powell’s POV: A good television match. It’s nice to see Gable winning more lately, but I really hope they pull back on his mid-card Kurt Angle wannabe routine soon. I can’t help but wonder how over Gable if he were playing the never say die underdog character rather than Mustafa Ali.

Baron Corbin were shown playing poker in the locker room with another person while JBL sat at the table. Corbin won the hand. A servant showed up and offered JBL some Kentucky bourbon. JBL said he didn’t need anything from a bunch of banjo playing Kentucky hillbillies. They dismissed the poker player.

Akira Tozawa sat down at the table. JBL said they were busy and called Tozawa an idiot. “I play poker,” Tozawa said. JBL asked Tozawa if he’d ever played poker or knew the rules. Tozawa answered no to both questions. “Your money is good here,” JBL said…

The Miz made his entrance wearing a white sweater and slapped hands with fans as he made his way to the ring for a Miz TV segment… [C]

A subdued Miz stood in the ring and welcomed viewers to Miz TV. Miz said he was relinquishing his role as host to Byron Saxton and said he would be interviewed.