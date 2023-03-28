What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Stand & Deliver go-home show

March 28, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-A battle royal for the final spot in the five-way match for the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver

-Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile vs. Indi Hartwell in a Last Chance qualifying match for the NXT Women’s Championship match at Stand & Deliver

-Grayson Waller responds to Johnny Gargano’s request for an unsanctioned match

-Eddy Thorpe (f/k/a Karl Fredericks) debuts

Powell’s POV: This will be the go-home show for the Stand & Deliver premium live event. The show was taped last Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

