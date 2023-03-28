MLW Underground preview: The lineup for tonight’s show on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Microman vs. Real1 (f/k/a Enzo Amore)

-Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Powell's POV: MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET.