What's happening...

NXT live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Danny Davis, Warlord, Nick Mondo, Mustafa Ali, Curt Hennig, Umaga

March 28, 2023

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show was taped last Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes a battle royal for the final spot in the five-way match for the NXT North American Championship at Saturday’s Stand & Deliver. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show features Microman vs. Real1. My review will be available after the show (depending on the availability of a screener), and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 33 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWF referee Danny Davis is 67.

-The Warlord (Terry Szopinski) is 60.

-Nick Mondo (Matthew Burns) is 43.

-Mustafa Ali (Adeel Alam) is 36.

-The late Curt Hennig was born on March 28, 1958. He died of a drug overdose at age 44 on February 10, 2003.

-The late Eddie “Umaga” Fatu was born on March 28, 1973. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 4, 2009.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.