NXT live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Danny Davis, Warlord, Nick Mondo, Mustafa Ali, Curt Hennig, Umaga

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show was taped last Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes a battle royal for the final spot in the five-way match for the NXT North American Championship at Saturday’s Stand & Deliver. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show features Microman vs. Real1. My review will be available after the show (depending on the availability of a screener), and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 33 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWF referee Danny Davis is 67.

-The Warlord (Terry Szopinski) is 60.

-Nick Mondo (Matthew Burns) is 43.

-Mustafa Ali (Adeel Alam) is 36.

-The late Curt Hennig was born on March 28, 1958. He died of a drug overdose at age 44 on February 10, 2003.

-The late Eddie “Umaga” Fatu was born on March 28, 1973. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 4, 2009.