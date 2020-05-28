Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Total Bellas, WWE Raw poll results, Seth Rollins, Kamala, Headbanger Mosh, Joseph Conners, John Tolos

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-Total Bellas airs tonight on E! Network at 8CT/9ET. The episode is listed as “Sweat It Out”. This is the penultimate edition for season five, meaning next week’s show will be the season finale.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote of 46 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C and F finished second with 13 percent of the vote each. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B- grade and appreciated the better atmosphere with the spectator wrestlers.

Birthdays and Notables

-Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez) is 34.

-Kamala (James Harris) is 70.

-Headbanger Mosh (Charles Warrington) is 49.

-Joseph Conners is 33.

-The late John Tolos died of kidney failure at age 73 on May 28, 2009. In addition to having a long in-ring career, Tolos briefly worked as The Coach in WWE in 1991 when he managed The Beverly Brothers and Mr. Perfect.



