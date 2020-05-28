NXT Video: Chelsea Green fires Robert Stone

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT released a video after Wednesday’s television show that features Chelsea Green firing her manager Robert Stone. Watch the video below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Well, that was unexpected. Things were looking up for managers in NXT briefly with Robert Stone and Malcolm Bivens, but Stone was fired by his only “client” and Bivens hasn’t been featured on television along with his tag team in several weeks.



