03/27 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy and Viking Raiders, Gunther vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Michin and Candice LeRae in a qualifier for the four-way tag at WM39, Brock Lesnar and Omos weigh-in

March 27, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy and Viking Raiders, Gunther vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Michin and Candice LeRae in a qualifier for the four-way tag at WM39, Brock Lesnar and Omos weigh-in, and more (31:55)…

