Paul Levesque media call, Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly note, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Deonna Purrazzo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be conducting a call with the pro wrestling media this afternoon to promote Sunday’s NXT Takeover In Your House event. We should have audio of the call available as a free podcast later today.

-Dot Net Members will hear the new Dot Net Weekly audio show with John Moore and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing the NXT Takeover In Your House event on Friday rather than our usual Thursday. Jake Barnett has the week off and should return next week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes a summit involving Tony Khan, Scott D’Amore, and Don Callis regarding the Impact World Championship match at Saturday’s Against All Odds show on Impact Plus. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes or on Friday morning. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an F grade with 42 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 29 percent of the vote. Only 20 percent of our voters gave the show a passing grade. I gave Raw a D- grade. Only 14 percent of our voters gave the show an above average grade (and they are far too generous).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Deonna Purrazzo is 27.