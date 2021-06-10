Dark Side of the Ring topic for tonight on Vice TV, Dark Side of Football

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary focuses on the “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington. The show airs tonight at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV. It will be followed by the spinoff series Dark Side of Football at 9CT/10ET with an episode entitled “Why Can’t Cleveland Win?”

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Grizzly Smith documentary will air at 7CT/8ET. The replay of tonight’s documentary airs at 11CT/12ET, and will be followed by the Dark Side of Football replay. By the way, I don’t think people will be asking that question about the Cleveland Browns much longer after the team went 11-5 last year, but it should still be an interesting piece.