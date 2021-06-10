Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Tony Khan, Scott D’Amore and Don Callis summit regarding the Impact Championship match at Against All Odds.
-Havok vs. Rosemary (Havok will be added to the Knockouts Championship match at Against All Odds with a win).
-W Morrissey vs. Willie Mack in a No DQ match.
-Joe Doering vs. Eddie Edwards.
-Rohit Raju and Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel and Petey Williams.
Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and includes Crazzy Steve vs. Deaner. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET and will feature the best of Doc Gallows. AXS is also airing the Bound For Glory 2017 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET.
