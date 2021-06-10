AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Miro vs. Evil Uno for the TNT Championship.

-Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Brandon Cutler vs. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston.

-Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Hangman Page and Preston “10” Vance.

-Darby Allin and Sting appear to respond to Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky’s challenge to face Allin and any partner other than Sting.

-Cody interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

-Christian Cage vs. Angelico.

-Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch.

-Lance Archer in action.

-The Pinnacle speak for the first time since Stadium Stampede.

Powell’s POV: Jake Hager vs. Wardlow in an MMA cage fight was teased for the following show, and AEW has officially announced Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy for the AEW Championship for the Saturday, June 26 edition of Dynamite. Friday’s Dynamite was taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show is once again being bumped from its Wednesday slot by TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. Jake Barnett has the week off, so join John Moore for our weekly live review of Dynamite on Friday at 9CT/10ET. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Saturday.