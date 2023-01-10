WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated match lineup and entrants lists for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, 28 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Liv Morgan, 29 TBA)

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match

Powell’s POV: Santos Escobar indicated on Smackdown that he will be in the Rumble, while Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae all seemed to indicate that they would also be in the Rumble matches, but none were officially listed as entrants on the Royal Rumble website coming out of the show. WWE also hasn’t announced any specifics regarding the Pitch Black match aside from that it’s named after a flavor sold by one of their soda sponsors. Musical artist Hardy will perform the event’s official theme song live.