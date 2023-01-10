What's happening...

1/9 AEW Dark Elevation results: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Title, Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels, Luther and Serpentico vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, Bollywood Boyz vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, House of Black vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, and Ari Daivari, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Viva Van in a non-title match

January 10, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 97)
Taped January 3, 2023 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena
Streamed January 9, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) beat Schaff

2. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (w/Maria Kanellis) beat The Bollywood Boyz

3. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews beat Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, and Ari Daivari

4. Powerhouse Hobbs over Vinny Pacifico

5. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose beat Amira and Danika Della Rouge

6. Claudio Castagnoli defeated Josh Woods to retain the ROH Pure Championship

7. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy over Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas, and Sonico

8. ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Viva Van in a non-title match

9. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz beat Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl

10. Bandido defeated Christopher Daniels

11. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor (w/Danhausen) beat Luther and Serpentico (w/Angelico)

