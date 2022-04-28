AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

Samoa Joe vs. Trent Beretta for the ROH Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier

-Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue

-Colten Gunn vs. Keith Lee

-Hook and Danhausen meet face to face

Powell's POV: Friday's Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center.

***

AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez to unify the ROH Women’s Championship

-Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent

-Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday's from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, and Friday's Rampage will be taped on the same night.