Another AEW champion is injured

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNT Champion Scorpio Sky announced that he strained a muscle during his match with Dante Martin on Friday’s AEW Rampage. “I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin,” Sky wrote on Twitter. “My right leg was useless from then on. Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully nothing serious and I’ll be back to defend again soon.”

Powell’s POV: Of course, CM Punk announced before the TNT Title match that he has an injury that will require surgery, which led to the company announcing plans to crown an Interim AEW World Champion. Here’s hoping that Sky’s injury is minor. Based on what he wrote, it seems like he may require further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury.

I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. 1/2 — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 4, 2022