NXT In Your House results: Moore’s live review of Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Title, Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s Title, Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Titles, Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Title

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT In Your House

Aired June 4, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Pre-show notes

McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts were the hosts of the pre show. Both hosts ran through some initial thoughts on the advertised In Your House card. The hosts first talked about the Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes North American Championship match. Trick and Melo ended up interrupting via a picture-in-picture where both men hyped up the North American Championship match. After the promo, Sam Roberts picked Melo as his prediction.

The show cut to a hype package for Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s Championship. Sam and McKenzie then gave their thoughts…

The show cut to Diamond Mine in the Diamond Mine gym. Roderick Strong ensured the entire Diamond Mine that if the Creed Brothers lose their match, they will be kicked out of Diamond Mine. Damon Kemp said he thinks the Creeds are ready. Strong said that the Creeds better by ready…

McKenzie and Sam interviewed Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Edris was wearing African themed garb, while Malik was wearing formal clothes and a sweater vest. Malik said he thinks the Creeds will end up winning. Enofe said Pretty Deadly’s fashion is as bad as Malik’s fashion. Sam said he thinks Pretty Deadly are gorgeous. Sam then talked about how Pretty Deadly won the tag team titles in their first match in NXT. Edris and McKenzie made fun of Sam for being bald. Enofe and Blade picked the Creeds to win while Sam went with the heels as he usually does when it isn’t a foregone conclusion.

Legado Del Fantasma were shown entering the WWE PC. A hype package aired to hype up Legado Del Fantasma vs. Tony D’Angelo’s gang. Roberts ended up picking Legado Del Fantasma (there’s no clear heel in this one of course)…

The hosts discussed the Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy NXT Championship match. The expected hype package aired. The pre-show closed, heading into the obligatory Peacock ads…

Main Show Review

The intro was themed like the old WWF In Your House show. No Todd Pettengill this year though. The feed was interrupted by Joe Gacy acting creepy. His two druids were holding sledgehammers for some reason. Gacy took a zippo lighter and lit a In Your House logo on fire…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Legado Del Fantasma made their entrance. Elektra Lopez ordered the ref to clear the crowbar from the corner that was presumably planted by D’Angelo. A vignette aired of Tony D’Angelo’s gang. Stacks and Two Dimes hyped up D’Angelo. D’Angelo ordered the ref to look for brass knuckles, which he couldn’t find…

1. “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro (w/Elektra Lopez) vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donnovan, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Wilde and Two Dies started the match. Dimes got a headlock on Wilde. Wilde escaped and hit Dimes with a step up dropkick. Stacks and Del Toro tagged in. The camera focused on Escobar and D’Angelo glaring at each other. Del Toro dominated the Lucha exchange. Del Toro hit Stacks with a huracanrana. Both men traded counters, ending in a stalemate.

D’Angelo and Escobar tagged in to much praise. Escobar took down D’Angelo with a dropkick. Eventually both teams cleared the corners and both three man teams ended up brawling. D’Angelo tripped up Escobar and tagged in a goon. Escobar managed to tag in Del Toro. Legado Del Fantasma traded quick tags to isolate one of the goons. Del Toro hit a goon with a Final Cut for a two count. Joseph said the goon was Two Dimes. Del Toro caught Two Dimes with a uppercut. Two Dimes dumped Del Toro to ringside and tagged in Stacks.

John’s Thoughts: Ok… I think I figured it out. Two Dimes has a hard to see beard.

Stacks and Two Dimes traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Del Toro. Tony also got some shots in during the isolation sequence. After a few minutes, Escobar managed to catch the hot tag and clean house. Escobar hit D’Angelo with a huracanrana and gamengiri. Escobar hit D’Angelo with a top rope axe handle. Wilde and Mendoza took down Stacks and Two Dimes with dives while Escobar took down D’Angelo with the Arrow from the Depths of Hell dive.

Escobar hit D’Angelo with a slingshot swanton for a two count. Escobar used a gamengiri to stagger D’Angelo on the top rope. Stacks tripped D’Angelo and Escobar off the top rope to prevent Escobar from hitting D’Angelo with a Superplex. Del Toro and Two Dimes tagged in. Dimes hit Del Toro with a forearm. Del Toro came back with a slingshot dropkick. Dimes avoided a Phoenix Splash. Stacks and Two Dimes hit Del Toro with stereo punches. One goon was dumped to ringside. Wilde and Mendoza hit the other goon with their legsweep finisher. The other goon broke up the pin.

Both teams took their time to recover, leading to a brawl again. D’Angelo and Escobar took each other out with stereo lariats. Elektra Lopez handed Escobar brass knuckles while Lorenzo handed D’Angelo a crowbar. Wilde stole the crowbar and knocked out Stacks. D’Angelo stole the knuckles and knocked out Wilde. The KO’d Stacks fell on the KO’d Wilde to give D’Angelo’s team the win.

Stacks, Two Dimes, and Tony D’Angelo defeated Legado Del Fantasma via pinfall in 12:45.

Vic Joseph noted that per the stipulation, Legado Del Fantasma are now a part of D’Angelo’s mafia family. Highlights from the match aired…

John’s Thoughts: Some people can give or take the whole mafia war thing and it’s odd to have a heel vs. heel feud. That said, this was wildly entertaining with D’Angelo’s team being more brawlers while Legado provided the Lucha Libre. Escobar was more fast paced than he usually is here. Legado as a whole were more high flying then they usually employ. They came off as the de facto babyfaces. We didn’t get too much from the de facto heels. I actually prefer seeing D’Angelo in singles matches because he’s a natural in the ring as a brawler. Well, this story isn’t over, given Legado being forced to be reluctant subservients to D’Angelo.

An Alba Fyre vignette aired. She talked about how her heritage was from the legendary warrior women in Scotland. She talked about invoking the spirits of her ancestors. She acknowledged not having too much success in WWE so far, but now she’s becoming the fire keeper. Fyre said where there’s smoke, there’s “Fyre”.

An handful of developmental women were watching the vignette in the back. Lash Legend talked crap about the vignette. Tatum Paxley came to Fyre’s defense…

Bron Breakker was shown entering the WWE Performance Center…

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance got their full raver entrance. Toxic Attraction were shown in the garage coming out of a car driven by Mandy Rose. Toxic Attraction made their entrance. Vic Joseph brought up the possibility of Toxic Attraction all losing their titles on this show. Alicia Taylor (who isn’t shown on camera these days) handled the formal in ring championship match introductions. Toxic Attraction jumped the babyfaces before the bell. The babyfaces got the upper hand…

2. “Toxic Attraction” Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Chance and Carter traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Jayne. Dolin got a blind tag in and got a two count after a PK on Chance. Toxic Attraction traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Chance. This isolation lasted a few minutes. Chance managed to hit Dolin with a huracanrana. Chance flipped over Jayne to tag in Carter. Carter cleaned house. Carter hit Dolin with a dropkick and hit Jayne with a splash at the same time. Carter got a two count. Jayne caught Carter with a elbow.

Dolin caught Carter with a question mark kick for a two count. Toxic Attraction went back to the quick tag isolation. Carter caught Jayne with a dropkick and backstabber. Chance got a two count on Jayne after a double stomp. Chance and carter caught Dolin with stereo superkicks. Chance gave Jayne a Frankensteiner onto Dolin. Carter got a two count on Jayne. Dolin dragged Carter to ringside. Jayne pulled Chance off the top rope. Toxic Attraction hit Katana with a High Low combo. Carter shoved Jayne onto Dolin to break up the pin.

Carter managed to catch Jayne with a Diamond Cutter on the apron. Dolin and Chance traded forearms and chops. Chance hit Dolin with a kick comboand did a moonsault off Dolin’s back onto the back for a two count. Joseph pointed out how they didn’t catch the whole move. Chance and Carter hit their 450 finisher on Dolin. Jayne dragged Chance and Carter to ringside to prevent the pin. Carter knocked down Jayne. Carter rolled up Dolin for a two count. Jayne punched Carter from ringside. Dolin hit Carter with a German Suplex for the victory.

Toxic Attraction defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance via pinfall in 9:01 to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Toxic Attraction celebrated their title win at the top of the ramp. Jacy Jayne continues to look like she’s having a lot of fun doing her stripper dance…

John’s Thoughts: A well wrestled match by both women’s teams. Chance and Carter have been teaming up for years to the point where they have very creative offense. Jayne was a bit rough when they first put her together Dolin, but they’ve been pretty smooth in recent months. They were really good on their end in this match. I’m all for heels picking up dominant wins as it gives them credibility and drama in their matches.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, Pretty Deadly, were acting goofy, singing about how they were going to beat the creeds. The camera cut to the Creed Brothers sparring with each other…

The camera followed Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes coming through the Gorilla Position. Trick and Melo had a unnamed entourage waiting for them at the entrance. Cameron Grimes descended from an Elevator shaped like a space rocket. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in ring championship match introductions. Wade Barrett said that Melo wasn’t involved in the decision when he lost the title. Joseph reminded Barrett that he didn’t have to be involved because it was a ladder match…

3. Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (w/Trick Williams) for the NXT North American Championship. Both men went for rapid fire pin attempts. Hayes stopped on a dime to not walk into a cave in. Grimes hit Melo with a roundhouse, backdrop, and PK for a two count. Melo tripped Grimes off the apron after a baseball slide. Grimes blocked a dive with a gamengiri. Grimes hit melo with a high crossbody for a two count. Melo tripped Grimes after Grimes went for a PK. Melo hit Grimes with a One Final Beat on the apron.

Melo worked on Grimes with slow and methodical strikes. Grimes hit Melo with a back elbow. Melo came back with a roundhouse. Melo caught Grimes with a springboard Sling Blade for a two count. Trick used a bandana to tie Grimes’s hand to the middle rope, which was ineffective because Grimes quickly got free. Melo hit Grimes with a DDT for a two count. Melo worked on Grimes with a chickenwing. Grimes escaped with an armdrag. Trick distracted Grimes with a trip. Grimes caught Melo on the 2nd rope and flew him down with a reverse Spanish Fly.

Grimes and Melo traded fatigued strikes. Mello got a rally in. Grimes rallied back with shoulder blocks. Melo came back with a kick. Grimes hit Melo with a Frankendriver. Grimes caught Melo with a PK from the apron. Grimes hit Melo with a side slam for a two count. Grimes caught Melo with a superkick. Melo got his hand on the bottom rope. Grimes hit Melo with a Superman Forearm. Melo held on the rope to prevent a Frankendriver. Melo hit Grimes with a Codebreaker for a two count. Grimes dodged a Scissors kick and Blocked a Codebreaker. Grimes hit Melo with a Spanish Fly Power Slam for a two count.

Melo used a pump kick to block a Cave In. Grimes hit Melo with a Poisonrana. Grimes hit Trick and Melo with a flip dive. Grimes hit Trick with a Cave In on the apron. Melo back dropped Grimes on the top turnbuckle. Carmelo Hayes hit Grimes with the top rope Scissors Kick for the win.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Cameron Grimes via pinfall in 15:30 to become the new NXT North American Champion.

John’s Thoughts: I’m surprised the took the title off of Grimes so soon after putting it on him, but I also thought they were a bit pre-mature with putting the title on Grimes to begin with. Melo elevates the belt and the belt elevates Melo, that should be where you want the North American Title. Grimes is a good babyface, but they never gave him a journey or character development after being the goofball babyface. Hopefully this loss means they are actually going to tell a babyface journey with Grimes. After two fast paced spot matches, this match was a nice change of pace with both men telling a bell-to-bell story. Very NXT 1.0 Takeover style. Trick did get a bit of a distraction it, but I still thought the way Melo won was pretty solid.

Joe Gacy was shown in a dark room with his druids. He talked about time winding down on Bron Breakker’s title reign…

An ad aired for NXT’s Florida house shows…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett checked in from ringside. Barrett noted that it was the half-way point of the show. Joseph sent the show to a Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo hype package…

The show cut to Wendy Choo having a dream sequence of all the times she trolled Toxic Attraction. We could somehow see Choo dreaming that she’s the new NXT Women’s Champion. Choo woke up at the top of the stage. Wendy Choo wore a track choo this time instead of her usual Onsie. She brought her body-pillow and sip cup to ringside. Mandy Rose made her entrance by herself. Vic Joseph said that Mandy Rose has been champion for 220 days. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in-ring introductions for the championship match. Wendy Choo shot a random ball from a sling shot at Rose, which caused Rose to jump Choo…

John’s Thoughts: I like Choo’s tracksuit look over her shark-jumped onsie. I still wish she were still the cool Mei Ying character though.

4. Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s Championship. Rose hit Choo with a nice fallaway slam. Choo recovered and caught Rose with a Yakuza kick. Choo missed a sleepy elbow drop. Rose hit Choo with some ground and pound. Rose got a two count on Choo. Rose worked on Choo with methodical offense, which included her signature body scissors. Rose dominated for a few minutes. Rose made sure her boobs didn’t fly out of her top while putting Choo in an Octopus Hold. Rose and Choo ended up trading rollups. Choo rallied back with forearms and a front kick. Choo gave Rose a Belly to Belly suplex.

Choo hit Rose with a cartwheel into a elbow. Choo hit Rose with a nap time elbow. Rose rolled to ringside. Choo caught Rose with a baseball slide. Rose caught Choo with a spinebuster on the ramp. Rose posed with the title belt while the ref counted. Choo beat the count at 9. Rose hit Choo with another nice spinebuster for a two count. Choo blocked Rose’s knee finisher with the body pillow. Rose ripped apart the Body Pillow. Choo caught Rose with a Shotgun Dropkick. Choo gave Rose clubbing ground and pound. Choo slammed Rose and ripped open the track suit to reveal she was wearing a Toxic Attraction shirt with X’s on TA’s faces.

Choo put Rose in a body scissors into a Rear Naked Choke with her nap pose. Rose rolled to the bottom rope for the rope break. Choo caught Rose with a Full Nelson Slam. Rose recovered and pulled Choo off the top rope. Rose caught Choo with her running knee finisher for the win.

Mandy Rose defeated Wendy Choo via pinfall in 11:08 to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.