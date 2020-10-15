10/15 Dot Net Weekly audio show: WWE Draft analysis, AEW Dynamite anniversary show and NXT TV discussion, AEW tournament, John Cena is a married man, Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory build, Anthem network picks up OVW shows

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE Draft analysis, AEW Dynamite anniversary show and NXT TV discussion, AEW tournament, John Cena is a married man, Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory build, Anthem network picks up OVW shows, and more (97:14)…

Click here for the October 15 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

