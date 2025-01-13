AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s Maximum Carnage edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Cope, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum in a 12-man tag match

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan sure does love his meaningless eight, ten, and now 12-man tag team matches. Isn’t Jericho an example of what Jon Moxley preaches against? I guess we’ll see if that comes up during the match. Collision will be taped on Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center. Join me for my live review on Saturday as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).