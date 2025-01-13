WWE Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto

-Solo Sikoa returns

