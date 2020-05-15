5/15 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Money in the Bank winner Otis on Miz TV, Charlotte Flair’s return, the beginning of the Intercontinental Title tournament

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Taped May 11, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired May 15, 2020 on Fox

Smackdown began with video footage of the Money in the Bank Matches from last Sunday. It focused on some of the comedy moments and the eventual winners Otis and Asuka. Michael Cole then welcomed the audience to the Performance Center. Charlotte’s appearance was highlighted, and then The Miz and Morrison were shown in the ring on the set of MizTV.

They did a brief introduction, but they were quickly interrupted by Otis, who came out with the Money in the Bank Briefcase. He celebrated and then held the briefcases in their face. Otis tried to sit in the directors chair, but it broke almost immediately. Miz asked him about his victory and called it the most important one of his career. Otis said his most important accomplishment was winning over the heart of his peach Mandy Rose. Morrison said he must be amazing in the sack, and packing some meat…in his briefcase.

Otis said he has some rolaids, gas-x, and a bratwurst in his briefcase for later. They put up one of his baby pictures, and Otis said he was the biggest thing to ever come out of his mother. The Miz and Morrison made some bad jokes about his mother. They threw up some more photos, and mocked him for being a chubby kid going up. Eventually Miz said he couldn’t believe that a clumsy, sweaty, Momma’s boy buffoon became Money in the Bank winner and got the girl.

Miz said he was one step away from Universal Champion and the face of Smackdown, and he can’t take it. He wanted Tucker to come out right now so they can have a tag match right now. Otis said Tucker had a case of dysentery from the Oregon Trail. Miz said he was a joke, and he couldn’t even make a tag match right. He told him he had until the end of the show to find a partner and answer the challenge.

Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Drew Gulak, Daniel Bryan, Elias, King Corbin, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura were shown on the board for the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Elias made his way out for the first match in the tournament. He will face Baron Corbin. Footage was shown of Elias being attacked by Corbin and thrown off the stage at the performance center two months ago…[c]

My Take: That opening segment was cold as ice. Not a lot of chemistry verbally between Otis and the team of Miz and Morrison, and the Otis came across a little lost at times when delivering his lines. He was looking everywhere but the camera, and seemed to lack a bit of confidence.

Baron Corbin made his ring entrance for the Intercontinental Tournament Quarterfinal.

1. Baron Corbin vs. Elias: It was a kick, slap, and punch contest early on. Corbin went for a half crab, but Elias popped out of it. Corbin replied with a back elbow for a two count. Corbin applied a submission, and Elias eventually broke free and clotheslined Corbin out to the floor. Elias climbed up top and dove at Cobin on the floor with a body block. Both men struggled to their feet, and Corbin tossed Elias into the ring barricade. He then grabbed and strummed Elias’ guitar.

Elias got upset and landed a baseball slide and sent Corbin into the announce table. He then threw Corbin into the steps and the post, before tossing him over the barricade onto the concrete floor beyond…[c]



