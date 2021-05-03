What's happening...

05/03 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Titles, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Naomi and Lana for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Angel Garza has a special rose trick

May 3, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Titles, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Naomi and Lana for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Angel Garza has a special rose trick, and more (29:43)…

Click here to stream or download the May 3 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.