05/03 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Titles, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Naomi and Lana for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Angel Garza has a special rose trick

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Titles, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Naomi and Lana for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Angel Garza has a special rose trick, and more (29:43)…

Click here to stream or download the May 3 WWE Raw audio review.

