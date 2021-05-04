NXT on USA Network, “Young Rock” on NBC, NWA Powerrr Surge, AEW Dark, Scott Armstrong, Orange Cassidy, Brad Maddox, Alicia Webb, Mr. Fuji, Dory Funk Sr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes the return of Finn Balor. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-The eleventh episode of “Young Rock” series airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The title of tonight’s episode is “Election Day.” The description lists Dwane reflecting on the ups and downs his family endured during his childhood in Hawaii, Pennsylvania, and Miami, and how the unpredictability of his family’s story prepared him for this moment.

-NWA Powerrr Surge streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The show includes Jennacide vs. Skye Blue as the featured match. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. My reviews are typically available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Lance Archer vs. Luther. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE referee Scott Armstrong is 62.

-Orange Cassidy (James Cipperly) is 37.

-Brad Maddox (Tyler Kluttz Warner) is 37.

-Alicia Webb, who worked as Ryan Shamrock, is 42.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) was born on May 4, 1934. He died at age 82 on August 28, 2016

-The late Dory Funk Sr. was born on May 4, 1919. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on June 3, 1973.